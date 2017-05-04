British TV series ‘Top Gear’ to tape at SpeedVegas

SpeedVegas is shown on Feb. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A popular British stunt-filled television series about cars, “Top Gear,” will tape in Las Vegas later this month.

The show will tape May 15 to May 17 at SpeedVegas, a racetrack south of Las Vegas as part of an eight-episode season of “Top Gear America.” Series 24 of Top Gear UK is currently airing on BBC America on Sunday nights.

The show will be hosted by actor William Fichtner, professional drag racer Antron Brown, and British automotive journalist Tom Ford, according to the network.

Members of the public are invited to serve as members of the studio audience for the taping; several time slots are available. Visit www.applausestore.com/usa/ for more information on how to register for the free tickets.

“From the latest supercars to the ultimate in automotive engineering technology, Top Gear America will put the viewer in the passenger seat alongside the car-obsessed hosts, as they race the most incredible vehicles on the scenic highways and historic tracks of the American west. Each week will feature a different celebrity who will compete for top honor on the leader board at the new Top Gear studio and track, SpeedVegas,” the network posted online.

