Busy Philipps brightens landscape of late night

The E! talk-show host and actress tops this week’s list of TV’s Cheers and Jeers.

BUSY TONIGHT -- Episode 1094 -- Pictured: Host Busy Philipps on the set of Busy Tonight -- (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment)

Cheers to “Busy Tonight” … for being the sunniest, funniest late-night escape and free of the politics and forced party games of most nighttime talk shows. E!’s delightfully accessible Busy Philipps offers her celebrity guests a comfy couch to let loose and viewers a happy place to end the day.

Jeers to “American Idol” … for going majorly flat. Seriously, a clip show? It’s no wonder the April 22 episode earned the ABC reboot its lowest ratings to date. “Idol” should have taken a cue from “The Bachelor” and aired an “Idols Tell All” dish-fest featuring eliminated contestants instead.

Cheers to “Game of Thrones” … for being the dream of spring. We jeered the lovey-dovey Dany-Jon stuff in the HBO

drama’s season premiere, but we’re bending the knee after April 28’s battle for Winterfell. That epic was one of those “Do you remember where you were?” moments that make watching TV a wonderfully shared experience.

Jeers to “Chicago Med” … for discharging Colin Donnell. After four seasons as swoon-worthy Dr. Connor Rhodes, he’s being written off the NBC drama, along with clingy colleague Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling). Cause of storyline death: the always incurable “creative reasons.”