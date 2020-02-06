‘Catch 21’ returning to Las Vegas, looking for contestants

Producers and casting directors for “Catch 21” are looking for contestants to audition in Las Vegas for their upcoming season.

"Catch 21" with dealer Witney Carson, left, and host Alfonso Riberio, right, films in Las Vegas in 2019. (Game Show Network)

The Game Show Network is again hitting on Las Vegas.

Producers and casting directors for “Catch 21” are looking for contestants to audition in Las Vegas for their upcoming season.

The show combines trivia knowledge with blackjack abilities, and contestants have a chance to win up to $25,000.

Senior Casting Director Jane Livshin said 130 shows will be taped from early May to mid-June.

Alfonso Riberio returns as host, as does dealer Witney Carson.

The show returned to production in 2019 after a three-year run from 2008-11.

To apply, email CastingCatch21@gmail.com or click here.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.