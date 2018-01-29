CBS announces famous cast of ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’

Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

LOS ANGELES — Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show’s upcoming season Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.

Manigault Newman previously appeared on “The Apprentice.” She most recently worked as an adviser to President Donald Trump.

According to CBS, besides Manigault Newman, the full cast includes: