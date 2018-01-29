CBS announces famous cast of ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’

LOS ANGELES — Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”
CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show’s upcoming season Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Grammy Awards.
Manigault Newman previously appeared on “The Apprentice.” She most recently worked as an adviser to President Donald Trump.
According to CBS, besides Manigault Newman, the full cast includes:
- Basketball star Metta World Peace
- Actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Shannon Elizabeth
- Television personality Brandy Glanville
- Model Ariadna Gutiérrez
- UFC legend Chuck Liddell
- Actor and musician James Maslow
- Television host Ross Mathews
- Musician Mark McGrath