CBS warns Las Vegas ‘Big Brother’ contestant over ‘offensive comments’

Las Vegan Rachel Swindler has been warned by CBS about comments and behavior the network has deemed offensive.

The 29-year-old “Big Brother” contestant was comparing tans with fellow houseguest Angela Rummans on the show’s 24-hour live feed Monday night when she said, “My stomach is as dark as Bay,” referring to African-American contestant Bayleigh Dayton.

“I can’t be in the sun for two days straight. I will change ethnicities,” Swindler went on to say. “I mean, I already have, basically.”

“I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration,” Rummans said during the exchange.

Video of the conversation sparked an uproar on social media, where viewers called the remarks racist and demanded the two women be ousted from the show.

As a result, CBS issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“‘Big Brother’ is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone. The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future ‘Big Brother’ broadcast on CBS.”

In addition to the outcry over Swindler and Rummans, houseguest JC Mounduix has been accused of sexual misconduct for inappropriately touching his fellow contestants with an ice cream scoop.

