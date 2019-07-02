Celebrate ‘Stranger Things’ at a Las Vegas Strip watch party

Fans of “Stranger Things” can grab some swag, food and drinks at a watch party on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday.

Gaten Matarazzo stars in "Stranger Things." (Netflix)

Thanks to the Golden Knights’ playoff runs, watch parties at T-Mobile Arena are nothing new.

A watch party at a T-Mobile store, though, that’s another story.

To celebrate the debut of “Stranger Things 3,” the company’s signature store at 3791 Las Vegas Blvd. South is hosting free screenings of the Netflix drama’s premiere.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, “Stranger Things” fans can experience a slice of Hawkins, Indiana, by grabbing swag, sampling free food and drinks inspired by the series, registering for giveaways and taking selfies with themes based on 1985, the season’s new time period.

This is the sort of thing that a brand has to do when its signature product, the mobile phone, was just barely mobile in 1985.