Charlie Brown holiday specials to air exclusively on Apple TV+

Nonsubscribers can watch the specials for free on the platform select dates.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31. (Apple)

Apple TV+ will allow fans of the Charlie Brown holiday specials to watch them for free on the platform after the company bought the exclusive rights to the specials two years ago.

Apple’s subscription-based TV platform bought the rights to exclusively stream classic “Peanuts” specials in 2020, but, the platform will allow nonsubscribers to watch the special for free on select dates.

No broadcast stations can air the specials on television.

“PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year,” PBS Kids wrote in a tweet. “We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween.”

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to watch without a subscription from Oct. 28 through 31.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available to watch for free from Nov. 23 through 27, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be free from Dec. 22 through 25.

The platform will begin streaming “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” starting Dec. 2, available to watch for subscribers only.

Apple TV+ subscribers can watch the “Peanuts” holiday specials every day, according to an Apple news release.