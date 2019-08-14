‘Chrisley Knows Best’ couple plead not guilty to tax charges

ATLANTA — Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have pleaded not guilty to tax evasion and other federal charges.

FILE-Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this July 14, 2014, file photo, Todd Chrisley attends the NBC 2014 Summer TCA at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, indicted reality television star Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Pak announced a 12-count indictment issued against reality television star Todd Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges. The filing against the "Chrisley Knows Best" star and his wife, Julie, also includes charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. "Chrisley Knows Best" follows the tight-knit, boisterous family living in the Nashville, Tennessee area. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris)

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars entered the pleas at an initial court appearance Wednesday. The 12-count indictment also accuses the pair of conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud.

A judge agreed to release them on $100,000 unsecured bond each. That means they only have to pay if they fail to show up for court dates.

Lawyers for the couple have said the Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.

Their show on USA has followed the couple’s tightknit family for seven seasons. The family moved to Nashville a few years ago, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.