‘Cops’ ends 32-year run of chasing bad guys in wake of calls for reform

The Paramount Network said Tuesday that it had removed the police reality show “Cops” from its schedule amid nationwide protests for police reform.

(Facebook)

The Paramount Network said Tuesday that it had removed the police reality show “Cops” from its schedule, amid nationwide protests for police reform, according to media reports.

The network had temporarily cut the show from its schedule recently, according to Variety.

The show’s 33rd season was to begin Monday, according to The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.