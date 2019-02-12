Countess Luann de Lesseps of ‘Real Housewives’ playing Las Vegas show

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps will perform her cabaret show, “#CountessAndFriends,” at The Mirage in Las Vegas. (Heidi Gutman/Bravo)

Andy Cohen may have opened a Bravo-to-the-Strip pipeline.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host and producer behind the “Real Housewives” franchise headlined the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in October with his good friend Anderson Cooper.

Countess Luann de Lesseps is following his lead with a show May 4 at The Mirage.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star will bring her cabaret show, “#CountessAndFriends,” to the Terry Fator Theatre. According to a press release, “The show is filled with hilarious stories, one-of-a-kind anecdotes and songs in her inimitable style.”

Tickets, starting at $59.99 plus taxes and fees, are on sale now. Post-show meet-and-greet packages, starting at an additional $50 plus taxes and fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They’re available at any MGM Resorts International box office, at mgmresorts.com/mirage or ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-792-7777.