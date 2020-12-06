54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
TV

David Lander, ‘Squiggy’ on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 73

The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 - 6:19 pm
 
David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champio ...
David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles in 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

LOS ANGELES — Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.

Lander died Friday in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Fields Lander said in an email Saturday to the Associated Press.

“It was very peaceful,” Lander said. “He had a tough battle with MS for 37 years and he persevered like no one I have ever seen, and it taught me a great deal about the important things of life.”

Lander had a longtime comedic partnership with Michael McKean, whom he met at Carnegie Mellon University. Together they created the characters of Lenny and Squiggy that they would play on the show, which ran from 1976 to 1983. Lenny and Squiggy — or Lenny Kosnowski and Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman — were friends and upstairs neighbors of Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams), bottle-cappers in 1950s Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

McKean tweeted a photo in tribute to Lander on Saturday of the two actors in the early days.

Lander is survived by his wife and a daughter, Natalie Lander.

MOST READ
1
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
Report: Jewel warned Tony Hsieh, ‘I don’t think you are well’
2
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
Las Vegas jackpot winner waited whole life to hit it big
3
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
Tony Hsieh’s life behind the scenes
4
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
Nevada judge tosses Trump campaign’s election challenge
5
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 2nd go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST