53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
TV

David Soul, ‘Starsky & Hutch’ star and singer, dies at 80

The Associated Press
January 5, 2024 - 9:20 am
 
FILE - David Soul, left, Paul Michael Glaser, and Antonio Fargas, right, stars of the original ...
David Soul, left, Paul Michael Glaser, and Antonio Fargas, right, stars of the original 1970's "Starsky and Hutch" television series, arrive at the British premiere of the movie based on the TV series, in London, Thursday March 11, 2004. (AP Photo/John D McHugh, File)
FILE- David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame ...
David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame as blond half of crime-fighting duo “Starsky and Hutch” in a popular 1970s television series, has died. (AP Photo/Wally Fong, File)

LONDON — Actor-singer David Soul, a 1970s heartthrob who co-starred as the blond half of the crime-fighting duo “Starsky & Hutch” and topped the music charts with the ballad “Don’t Give Up on Us,” has died at the age of 80.

His wife, Helen Snell, said Friday that “David Soul — beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother — died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” Snell said in a statement. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Born David Solberg, Soul was a Chicago native whose acting career dated back to the 1960s, when he joined the avant-garde Firehouse Theater in Minnesota. He continued to appear on stage and screen well into the 20th century, but he was best known for his work in the 1970s.

Soul portrayed detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside dark-haired Paul Michael Glaser as detective David Starsky in “Starsky & Hutch, which ran on ABC from 1975 to 1979 and grew so popular it spawned a line of children’s toys.

He also had success as a singer, starting in 1976 with “Don’t Give Up on Us” and following with such hits as “Going in With My Eyes Open” and “Silver Lady.”

Soul first gained national fame in the 1960s appearing on “The Merv Griffin Show” as “The Covered Man,” a singer disguised in a stocking cap who shouted out lyrics such as “That is why I hide my face, because a man has to be free.”

His other TV credits included early appearances on “Star Trek,” “All in the Family” and “”I Dream of Jeannie,” the miniseries “Salem’s Lot” and a short-lived version of the film classic “Casablanca,” in which Soul took on Humphrey Bogart’s role as nightclub owner Rock Blaine.

Soul’s movies included “Magnum Force,” “The Hanoi Hilton” and a cameo with Glaser in the 2004 big-screen remake of “Starsky & Hutch,” starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

By the 1990s, Soul had moved to Britain, where he performed several stage roles. In 2001, he won a libel case against a journalist who called “The Dead Monkey,” a play that Soul was in, the worst production he had ever seen — without having seen it. He also played the titular talk-show host in “Jerry Springer – The Opera” in London’s West End.

MOST READ
1
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
2
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
Man seen in video attacking judge to remain in custody with bail
3
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
CARTOONS: Putin unveils his most unstoppable weapon
4
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
VIDEO: Las Vegas judge attacked at sentencing
5
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
Wedding anniversary celebration turns into $120K Strip jackpot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The Emmy-n ...
Coroner: Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine
By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that the “Friends” star also drowned in “the heated end of pool.”

 
Norman Lear, legendary TV producer and creator, dies at 101
By Lynn Elber The Associated Press

He fashioned bold and controversial comedies that were embraced by TV sitcom viewers who long had to watch the evening news to find out what was going on in the world.

More stories
Glynis Johns, Tony Award-winning stage and screen star, dies at 100
Glynis Johns, Tony Award-winning stage and screen star, dies at 100
Norman Lear, legendary TV producer and creator, dies at 101
Norman Lear, legendary TV producer and creator, dies at 101
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
At holidays, Daniel Stern prefers family time over ‘Home Alone’
At holidays, Daniel Stern prefers family time over ‘Home Alone’
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97