Democratic debate in Las Vegas sets ratings record

Wednesday’s event eclipsed the previous debate-cycle ratings mark by more than 1.5 million viewers.

Democratic presidential candidates, from left, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stand on stage before the start of the Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The revelation that skateboard legend Tony Hawk was inside “The Masked Singer’s” elephant costume had nothing on Wednesday’s Democratic debate.

The two-hour event at Paris Las Vegas that marked Michael Bloomberg’s first on-stage appearance attracted nearly 20 million viewers to become the most-watched of any debate designed to whittle the Democratic field.

Across NBC and MSNBC, the debate drew 19.66 million viewers, eclipsing the previous record 18.1 million who tuned in for the second of a two-night field last June. Wednesday’s numbers are within shouting distance of the 23.6 million who saw the Oscars this month.

The preceding debate, shown Feb. 7 on CNN from New Hampshire, attracted just 7.86 million viewers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the overall record audience for a primary debate is the 24 million Fox News viewers who saw the first exchange among the members of the 2016 Republican field.

“The Masked Singer,” meanwhile, drew 7.02 million sets of eyes on Wednesday night.

