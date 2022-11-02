Desert Dogs’ inaugural season to air on local TV, ESPN+

The Desert Dogs’ first National Lacrosse League game will be at 5 p.m., Dec. 9, against Panther City LC in Fort Worth, Texas.

Joe Tsai, businessman and owner of the Brooklyn Nets as well as the Las Vegas Lacrosse team, shakes hands with Wayne Gretzky, former professional ice hockey player and co-owner of Las Vegas Lacrosse, at an event to announce the expansion of the National Lacrosse League to Las Vegas, becoming the league's 15th team that will begin playing in fall of 2022, on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Desert Dogs (courtesy)

Fans can catch the entire inaugural National Lacrosse League season of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on local television.

All 18 games, home and away, will air on MyLVTV, the team announced Wednesday. MyLVTV is available over the air (channel 33.2), on Cox Cable (Ch. 12) and on Centurylink, Direct TV and Dish Network all on Ch. 21. All games will also be streamed on ESPN+.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that all 18 regular-season Desert Dogs games will be watchable live through our local partnership with MyLVTV and the league’s national deal with ESPN,” Mark Fine, Las Vegas Desert Dogs CEO, said in a statement.

The Desert Dogs’ first game will be at 5 p.m., Dec. 9, against Panther City LC in Fort Worth, Texas. The team will play its first home game at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, against Panther City.

The Desert Dogs are owned by Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, former NHL great Wayne Gretzky, former NBA star Steve Nash and pro golfer Dustin Johnson.

