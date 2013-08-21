TV

Dick Van Dyke unharmed after car erupts in flames

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 20, 2013 - 6:35 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Dick Van Dyke is uninjured after his Jaguar caught fire while he was driving on a Los Angeles freeway.

California Highway Patrol officer Saul Gomez said Monday that the 87-year-old entertainer was not treated or cited at the scene.

The officer said witnesses reported the fire just before 2 p.m. Monday and said that an elderly man was slumped over behind the wheel of the flaming car. Passers-by stopped to help the man, whom police and fire officials identified as Van Dyke.

Arlene Van Dyke posted a video online that showed her husband speaking with police officers and the remains of his burned-out car.

