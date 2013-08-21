Dick Van Dyke unharmed after car erupts in flames

Dick Van Dyke is uninjured after his Jaguar caught fire while he was driving on a Los Angeles freeway.

This Jan. 27, 2013 file photo shows actor Dick Van Dyke at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Van Dyke is fine after his Jaguar caught fire while he was driving on a Los Angeles freeway. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, file)

LOS ANGELES — Dick Van Dyke is uninjured after his Jaguar caught fire while he was driving on a Los Angeles freeway.

California Highway Patrol officer Saul Gomez said Monday that the 87-year-old entertainer was not treated or cited at the scene.

The officer said witnesses reported the fire just before 2 p.m. Monday and said that an elderly man was slumped over behind the wheel of the flaming car. Passers-by stopped to help the man, whom police and fire officials identified as Van Dyke.

Arlene Van Dyke posted a video online that showed her husband speaking with police officers and the remains of his burned-out car.