Doesn’t ‘Love Island’ conflict with CBS’ brand?

Love Island - Pictured: Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli. The twentieth episode of Love Island airs tonight, Monday, August 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Question: I’ve really enjoyed “Blood & Treasure” on CBS. It’s one of the best on TV and typical of the quality of CBS’ shows.

On the other hand, I was surprised to see “Love Island” on CBS, not at all something I’d expect to see on my favorite channel.

Is CBS trying to compete with “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”? Isn’t “Big Brother” enough of that sort of show? Hopefully, “Love Island” won’t be renewed. — Carley

Matt Roush: This is a good news-bad news situation and also a perfect illustration of a broadcast network trying to be all things to all people, especially during the summer months when its tentpole hits are all in repeats.

I doubt there’s much intersection between the fan base of guilty-pleasure reality programming such as “Love Island” — which plays to the “Big Brother” crowd — and classic action-adventure fare such as “Blood & Treasure,” but each of these genres has its respective audience and a network such as CBS is probably smart to go after both.

“Love Island” wasn’t the breakout hit CBS had hoped, but it delivered social-media buzz and a consistent audience much younger than the network’s norm, and the execs believe the show will grow with exposure, so yes, “Love Island” will be back next summer.

But on the plus side, so will “Blood & Treasure,” which as you rightly note is much more in keeping with the CBS brand. Be thankful for small victories.

To submit questions to TV critic Matt Roush, go to tvinsider.com.