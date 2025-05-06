66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
TV

Enter the ‘Alien’ franchise with free immersive experience in Las Vegas

First look at FX’s new series "Alien: Earth" with immersive experience at SXSW 2025 on March ...
First look at FX’s new series "Alien: Earth" with immersive experience at SXSW 2025 on March 17, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for FX)
Fans explore FX’s Alien: Earth immersive experience at SXSW 2025 on March 7, 2025 in Austin, ...
Fans explore FX’s Alien: Earth immersive experience at SXSW 2025 on March 7, 2025 in Austin, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for FX)
First look at FX’s new series "Alien: Earth" with immersive experience at SXSW 2025 on March ...
First look at FX’s new series "Alien: Earth" with immersive experience at SXSW 2025 on March 7, 2025 in Austin, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for FX)
More Stories
Jennifer Lopez hosts the American Music Awards from Las Vegas on May 26. (American Music Awards)
American Music Awards offering free access to Las Vegas show
Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses for photographers upon arrival at a screening of the film 'Thunderbol ...
Forget punchlines: Julia Louis-Dreyfus ready to throw a punch
Pedro Pascal arrives at the season two premiere of "The Last of Us" on Monday, March ...
Pedro Pascal marvels at ‘new chapter in my life’
Shannon Sharpe during the 56th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Pasadena, Cali ...
Former NFL star stepping away from TV role amid sexual assault lawsuit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2025 - 11:00 am
 

In space, no one can hear you scream.

In the Area15 parking lot, though, all bets are off.

Fans of the “Alien” franchise can get an early taste of the upcoming series “Alien: Earth” when the wreckage of the USCSS Maginot comes to town.

“The Wreckage” immersive experience will let guests see alien specimens retrieved by Prodigy Corp. as they explore debris to uncover details about the new series. Exclusive giveaways and photo opportunities also are on tap.

Set in 2120, “Alien: Earth” follows a group of soldiers who respond when a spaceship crashes onto our planet. The series comes from Noah Hawley (“Fargo,” “Legion”) and stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant. “Alien: Earth” is scheduled to debut this summer on FX.

“The Wreckage” will be available 6 p.m. to midnight May 16 and 17 in the Area15 South Lot. Admission is free. For more information, click here.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pedro Pascal arrives at the season two premiere of "The Last of Us" on Monday, March ...
Pedro Pascal marvels at ‘new chapter in my life’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I think it’s because of the personal experience I’ve had making the show,” the 50-year-old actor says of “The Last of Us.” “It’s a rare thing.”

MORE STORIES