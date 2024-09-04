Fake heiress Anna Delvey will compete in ankle monitor on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin is among the famous faces cast in the 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court on May 9, 2019, following her conviction on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin is among the famous faces cast in the 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars,” announced just days after longtime pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for felony domestic violence.

“Good Morning America” announced the 33-year-old fake heiress’ casting Wednesday, nearly two years after she was released from immigration jail and placed on house arrest in October 2022.

In her promotional pic, Sorokin can be seen sporting her ankle monitor — as pointed out in an Instagram story posted by the “Too Pop to Handle” podcast and shared by Sorokin herself.

“Anna Delvey wearing her ankle monitor in her DWTS promo…graduated top of her class at the Lindsay Lohan School of Not Giving a F–. I’m obsessed. giving brat theannadelvey – I WILL be voting,” read the story.

Sorokin shared several promotional items on Wednesday, including a joint post with her pro, Ezra Sosa, who quipped that the pair is “ready to hustle our way to the top—just without the wire transfers this time.”

The Russian-born German citizen was convicted of grand larceny in 2019. Though she was released from prison in 2021, she was subsequently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is awaiting deportation to Germany.

Tori Spelling and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks — who returned to the Bravo hit this year after a seven-year hiatus — are also among the celebrity cast members of the ABC competition series’ new season, premiering Sept. 17.

It’s all in the Disney-owned family for many of the names announced, with competitors including the latest “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei as well as Disney Channel alum Chandler Kinney.

Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, better known by the internet as Pommel Horse Guy, are among the athletes waltzing for glory, along with two-time Super Bowl champ Danny Amendola and NBA star Dwight Howard.

Also competing are actor Eric Roberts — big brother of Oscar winner Julia, dad of Emma — as well as “Family Matters” alum Reginald VelJohnson and model Brooks Nader.

Last Thursday, 42-year-old Chigvintsev was arrested for allegedly felony corporal injury of a spouse, involving his wife and former WWE star Nikki Bella, legally Nikki Garcia. He had not been contracted to dance on the upcoming season prior to the arrest.