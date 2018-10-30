Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special

Zak Bagans told the Review-Journal he wasn’t sure if he would open the Dybbuk Box, the wine cabinet that has a reputation as one of the world’s most haunted objects, during “Ghost Adventures Live.”

Ghost hunter Zak Bagans stands outside the room holding his Dybbuk Box, known as the world's most haunted object, at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Bagans will open the box as part of Travel Channel's four-hour live "Ghost Adventures" special airing on Halloween. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Zak Bagans told the Review-Journal he wasn’t sure if he would open the Dybbuk Box, the wine cabinet that has a reputation as one of the world’s most haunted objects, during “Ghost Adventures Live,” the four-hour special airing from his Haunted Museum at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Travel Channel.

But that didn’t stop dozens of his fans from expressing their fears for his safety, as well as concerns for “his beautiful eyes,” on Twitter.

Especially considering what Bagans said happened the last time he touched the box.

Responding to the Review-Journal’s initial tweet about the special, @momosworld3 wrote, “Please Zak. Please dont. I like who you are right now. I dont want any part of you to change. I dont want it to affect others either. I hope with all my heart you wont.”

@CrothersMaureen said, “Ohhhh i dont think that would be the best idea he has ever had? Unleashing all that evil inside the dybbub box just to even think what harm it will bring out and what it can do, it is locked up good for a purpose. Crazy idea.”

@TWSTDKITTY put it more succinctly: “ARE YOU CRAZY ?? OR JUST CRAZY”

@firstbascia responded, “If it is the true Dybbuk Box, don’t open it. There’s enough horror and hate in the world now.”

Then there were the fans who had a more intimate reaction.

@Minky666 wondered, “Am i the only one genuinely worried about @Zak_Bagans bleeding from his beautiful eyes when he opens the box?!”

@accampbell0507, meanwhile, had a suggestion for a new direction “Ghost Adventures” should take. “Can we go back to the days of @Zak_Bagans just taking his shirt off during the episode. I prefer that over possibility of bloody eyes and death and (expletive)!”