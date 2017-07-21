Free Fandom Fest and celebrity cameos excite at Comic Con day 2 — VIDEO

As Janet Jackson and the late Luther Vandross once sang, the best thing in life are free.

Fandom Fest at the Petco Park interactive center may not qualify as one of life’s best things. But it’s free, and the lines are relatively short.

Fans can have their photos taken on reproductions of sets from “Game of Thrones,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Luke Cage.” Something called the Schick Hydro Robot Razor wanders around posing for photos. And a food truck offers free Wookiee Cookies.

But the highlight is the filthy-looking school bus containing an “IT” virtual reality experience that’s so advanced, it feels like you’re actually moving through the sewers of Derry, Maine.

Cosplayers have gotten really good lately. So much so that I couldn’t believe how impressive the guy in the Hard Rock lobby looked as Danny Rand from Netflix’s “Iron Fist.”

Then he was followed by a lookalike of Karen Page from “Daredevil” and Frank Castle from “The Punisher.” It took seeing an impossibly realistic Luke Cage to realize they weren’t cosplayers but the actual actors from the Netflix shows.

My “Defenders” experience was completed later that afternoon when I saw Krysten Ritter, who portrays my current Twitter crush, Jessica Jones.

Random celebrity encounters are a big part of Comic-Con. So far I’ve seen Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”) just being a fanboy, Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) strolling the convention floor, and I’ve run into Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) on opposite sides of downtown.

