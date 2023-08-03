98°F
Free ‘Only Murders in the Building’ escape room coming to the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
From left, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) appear in a s ...
From left, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) appear in a scene from "Only Murders in the Building." (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)
An “Only Murders in the Building"-themed pop-up escape room is coming to The Forum Shops at C ...
An “Only Murders in the Building"-themed pop-up escape room is coming to The Forum Shops at Caesars. (Hulu)

It’s one of the deadliest addresses since that house from “The Amityville Horror” movies, and you can explore a reasonable facsimile of it for free.

To celebrate the third season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” fans can test their sleuthing skills in a pop-up escape room based on the comedy mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Guests will find themselves on the 10th floor of the Arconia, where they’ll search for a stolen prop in Oliver Putnam’s (Short) apartment and in the building’s secret passageways.

The “Only Murders in the Building” pop-up is coming to Escape Game Las Vegas in the Forum Shops at Caesars, with games starting from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Aug. 18 to 20.

To register for the free experience, visit onlymurdersescapegame.com.

“Only Murders in the Building” returns Tuesday.

