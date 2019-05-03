FX’s vampire comedy raises the stakes

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS -- "Baron's Night Out" -- Season 1, Episode 6 (Airs May 1, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo. CR: Russ Martin/FX

Cheers to “What We Do in the Shadows” … for tripping the light fang-tastic. From the howlingly funny scripts to the killer cast to the darkly demented twist on the classic roommate comedy, there’s nothing that bites in FX’s adaptation of 2014’s indie gem about a pack of vapid vampires.

Jeers to “Game of Thrones” … for being more fire than ice. As happy as we are to be back in Westeros, it was a bit lame to open the final season of the HBO drama with Jon and Aunt Dany (Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke) romantically riding dragons like a darn Disney couple. Kids, the Army of the Dead is invading. Save the kissy stuff for your next family reunion.

Cheers to “Billions” … for Chuck Rhoades’ priceless confession. In the April 7 episode of Showtime’s slick drama, Paul Giamatti’s S&M-loving politico revealed his dirty little secret during a press conference that was whip-smartly written and perfectly executed. Now, who do we have to tie up to get this guy some Emmy attention?

Jeers to “The Voice” … for stretching out too many notes.There’s a month of Blind Auditions, then the Best of the Blinds, the Battles and now the Cross Battles and those results, all before we get to the Live Eliminations. No wonder the judges wind up singing the same “You’re so awesome” praises by the finale. They must be as exhausted as we are.