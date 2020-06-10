Game show contestants sought in Las Vegas as TV tapings resume

The casting process starts Monday ahead of an anticipated mid-August shoot for ‘Get a Clue.’

Rob Belushi hosts "Get a Clue," which records its episodes at Caesars Entertainment Studios in Las Vegas. (Game Show Network)

Now that the Strip has reopened, Las Vegas is rolling out the welcome mat for television production as well.

Game Show Network is looking for Las Vegans to compete on “Get a Clue,” with the casting process starting Monday ahead of an anticipated mid-August shoot. The game show, recorded at Caesars Entertainment Studios, debuted in January.

“We were really happy with the casting because there’s so many game shows in Los Angeles that it’s hard to get fresh contestants,” Jean Wiegman, GSN’s senior vice president of programming and production, said last fall at the studios. The complex, 4165 Koval Lane, also is home to the channel’s “Catch 21.”

“Get a Clue,” hosted by Rob Belushi, features two teams of three competing to guess the most answer words based on clues given by their teammates.

Contestants must be at least 18 years old by Aug. 1.

For an entry form and more information, click here.

