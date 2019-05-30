Game show to tape in Las Vegas looking for contestants
Would you like to use your skills of knowledge and gambling on a television show similar to one noted Las Vegas resident? The Game Show Network wants to give you a chance.
Would you like to use your skills of knowledge and gambling on a television show similar to one noted Las Vegas resident (Ahem, “Jeopardy!” star James Holzhauer)? The Game Show Network wants to give you a chance.
Producers and casting directors for a reboot of “Catch 21” are looking for contestants to audition in Las Vegas for their upcoming season.
The show combines trivia knowledge with blackjack abilities, and contestants have a chance to win up to $25,000.
Supervising Casting Director Rita Koutsoulis said 65 shows will be taped from late July through mid-August.
The original show, hosted by Alfonso Riberio, ran from 2008-11.
To apply, email CastingCatch21@gmail.com or click here.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.