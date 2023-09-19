Get the Gordon Ramsay experience in new ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ rage room

You’ve seen Gordon Ramsay hurls insults and swear words at contestants on any of his half-dozen shows. Now you can live it.

The “Kitchen Nightmares” Rage Room, featuring the voice of Gordon Ramsay, is coming to downtown Las Vegas. (Brian Bowen Smith/Fox)

You’ve no doubt seen the look.

Gordon Ramsay hurls insults and swear words at contestants on any of his half-dozen shows — with the possible exception of “MasterChef Junior” — and the target of his ire appears ready to destroy everything in sight.

Now you can live that experience with the “Kitchen Nightmares” Rage Room that’s coming to downtown Las Vegas.

Fox is taking over Axehole Vegas in Neonopolis, which bills itself as “the only axe-throwing venue in Las Vegas licensed to sell beer,” for two days of free Ramsay-themed mayhem.

Guests can spend 15 minutes in the rage room with “Kitchen Nightmares”-branded bats and rolling pins, smashing dinner plates, glasses and small kitchen appliances. Ramsay’s voice will be piped into the experience to encourage more demolition.

Attendees also can throw chef’s knives at targets.

The “Kitchen Nightmares” Rage Room will be open Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Fans 18 and older can register for spots starting Wednesday at KitchenNightmaresRageRoom.com.

“Kitchen Nightmares” returns Sept. 25 on Fox.