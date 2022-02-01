57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
TV

Get zip-tied on the Strip during Jack Reacher obstacle course

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2022 - 3:08 pm
 
Alan Ritchson stars in "Reacher." (Amazon Studios)
Alan Ritchson stars in "Reacher." (Amazon Studios)
Alan Ritchson stars in "Reacher." (Amazon Studios)
Alan Ritchson stars in "Reacher." (Amazon Studios)
Alan Ritchson stars in "Reacher." (Amazon Studios)
Alan Ritchson stars in "Reacher." (Amazon Studios)

Think you have what it takes to be Jack Reacher?

Well, you don’t. That dude’s crazy skilled and built like a brick outhouse.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t see how you stack up against the military police officer turned do-gooding drifter created by novelist Lee Child.

In celebration of the new series “Reacher,” Prime Video is setting up an interactive attraction this weekend on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York. Guests can compete in a series of physical challenges, described as “a hyper-active obstacle course,” that resemble some of the missions — including breaking out of zip ties and escaping a holding cell — depicted on the series.

The free attraction is scheduled for noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Reacher,” starring Alan Ritchson (“Titans”), debuts Friday on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
Massive bet at Las Vegas sportsbook moves line on Super Bowl
2
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
‘Our world has ended’: Parents lost entire family in Nevada’s deadliest crash
3
Man pleaded guilty to speeding 9 days before crash that killed 9
Man pleaded guilty to speeding 9 days before crash that killed 9
4
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
Which casino games win the most money for the house?
5
New Raiders coach, GM take wait-and-see approach to Derek Carr
New Raiders coach, GM take wait-and-see approach to Derek Carr
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an intervi ...
‘Tiger King’ star resentenced to 21 years in prison
By Jill Bleed and Sean Murphy The Associated Press

A federal judge resentenced “Tiger King” Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by just a year despite pleas from the former zookeeper for leniency as he begins treatment for cancer.