Get zip-tied on the Strip during Jack Reacher obstacle course

The free activation is in celebration of the new ‘Reacher’ series on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Think you have what it takes to be Jack Reacher?

Well, you don’t. That dude’s crazy skilled and built like a brick outhouse.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t see how you stack up against the military police officer turned do-gooding drifter created by novelist Lee Child.

In celebration of the new series “Reacher,” Prime Video is setting up an interactive attraction this weekend on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York. Guests can compete in a series of physical challenges, described as “a hyper-active obstacle course,” that resemble some of the missions — including breaking out of zip ties and escaping a holding cell — depicted on the series.

The free attraction is scheduled for noon-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Reacher,” starring Alan Ritchson (“Titans”), debuts Friday on Amazon’s Prime Video.

