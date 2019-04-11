Gina Rodriguez shines as ‘Jane the Virgin’ returns

Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Eighty-Two" -- Image Number: JAV501b_0350.jpg -- Pictured: Gina Rodriguez as Jane -- Photo: Jesse Giddings/The CW -- Ã‚Â© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cheers to Gina Rodriguez … for “Jane the Virgin’s” stellar season-premiere monologue on The CW. The award-winning dynamo delivered — and directed — one of 2019’s greatest moments in a seven-minute bit that tracked Jane’s rampaging emotions over the return of her not-so-dead hubby (Brett Dier).

Jeers to Paramount TV … for trying to find more “Sex and the City.” The studio plans to adapt SATC author Candace Bushnell’s sequel novel into a series, but unless it’s as raunchy and fabulous as Carrie and Co. were on HBO, it’ll feel as if we’re drinking a watered-down cosmo in knockoff Manolos.

Jeers to “Arrow’s” Wayward Sister … When she first showed up, it was clear that Oliver’s half sister, Emiko (Sea Shimooka), was trouble. Now that we know she’s not only bitter about being abandoned by their dad but that she’s also out to kill Ollie — and OK’d the shipwreck that started his saga — it’s time for big bro to take off the kid gloves and shut down that bad seed for good.

Cheers to “Magnum P.I.” … for honoring a classic. The CBS reboot’s March 25 episode saw boat thieves leave Thomas and Higgins (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) lost at sea and recalling their past in a plot evocative of a 1983 gem in which Tom Selleck’s Magnum flashed back on his life while adrift in the ocean.