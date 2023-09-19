89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
TV

Gordon Ramsay-themed rage room coming to downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 10:02 am
 
The “Kitchen Nightmares” Rage Room, featuring the voice of Gordon Ramsay, is comi ...
The “Kitchen Nightmares” Rage Room, featuring the voice of Gordon Ramsay, is coming to downtown Las Vegas. (Brian Bowen Smith/Fox)

You’ve no doubt seen the look.

Gordon Ramsay hurls insults and swear words at contestants on any of his half-dozen shows — with the possible exception of “MasterChef Junior” — and the target of his ire appears ready to destroy everything in sight.

Now you can live that experience with the “Kitchen Nightmares” Rage Room that’s coming to downtown Las Vegas.

Fox is taking over Axehole Vegas in Neonopolis, which bills itself as “the only axe-throwing venue in Las Vegas licensed to sell beer,” for two days of free Ramsay-themed mayhem.

Guests can spend 15 minutes in the rage room with “Kitchen Nightmares”-branded bats and rolling pins, smashing dinner plates, glasses and small kitchen appliances. Ramsay’s voice will be piped into the experience to encourage more demolition.

Attendees also can throw chef’s knives at targets.

The “Kitchen Nightmares” Rage Room will be open Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Fans 18 and older can register for spots starting Wednesday at KitchenNightmaresRageRoom.com.

“Kitchen Nightmares” returns Sept. 25 on Fox.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
3
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
4
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
5
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Room for ‘everyone’: LGBT-owned hotel in downtown Vegas to open in fall
Room for ‘everyone’: LGBT-owned hotel in downtown Vegas to open in fall
A guide to 8 tasty food festivals this fall around Las Vegas
A guide to 8 tasty food festivals this fall around Las Vegas
How does David Blaine do it? His new show may tell you
How does David Blaine do it? His new show may tell you
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
They’re hanging what at Blake Shelton’s Vegas club?
They’re hanging what at Blake Shelton’s Vegas club?