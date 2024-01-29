Grab your knickknacks: ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Las Vegas

The PBS TV series has been appraising hidden treasures and identifying fake antiques since 1997.

Three episodes of the PBS series "Antiques Roadshow" will be recorded in Las Vegas. (Meredith Nierman/WGBH)

Clean out your closets, and dig through your storage units. “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to town.

The PBS series has been delighting lucky guests with healthy appraisals of their knickknacks and tchotchkes, while crushing the dreams of others who only have knockoffs, since 1997.

The show’s five-city 2024 production tour kicks off May 1 in Las Vegas, where three episodes will be recorded.

Each ticketed guest may bring two items for experts to appraise.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of free tickets, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets by 11:59 p.m. March 18.