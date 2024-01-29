66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
TV

Grab your knickknacks: ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2024 - 10:31 am
 
Three episodes of the PBS series "Antiques Roadshow" will be recorded in Las Vegas. (Meredith N ...
Three episodes of the PBS series "Antiques Roadshow" will be recorded in Las Vegas. (Meredith Nierman/WGBH)

Clean out your closets, and dig through your storage units. “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to town.

The PBS series has been delighting lucky guests with healthy appraisals of their knickknacks and tchotchkes, while crushing the dreams of others who only have knockoffs, since 1997.

The show’s five-city 2024 production tour kicks off May 1 in Las Vegas, where three episodes will be recorded.

Each ticketed guest may bring two items for experts to appraise.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of free tickets, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets by 11:59 p.m. March 18.

MOST READ
1
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names new president
2
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
Las Vegas Super Bowl exec to Taylor Swift: ‘We can’t wait to welcome her’
3
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
Chiefs to make themselves at home at Raiders HQ for Super Bowl
4
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl
5
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
3 dead in apparent drug overdoses at downtown hotel identified as Texas residents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Hanks poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Asteroid City' at t ...
Tom Hanks’ favorite scenes star family, friends
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“To me, it’s about just capturing those moments that just make you laugh so hard with your friends and loved ones,” the 67-year-old Oscar winner says.

More stories
‘SNL’ skit pokes fun at Las Vegas courthouse attack
‘SNL’ skit pokes fun at Las Vegas courthouse attack
These are the 10 biggest Las Vegas-based movies of all time
These are the 10 biggest Las Vegas-based movies of all time
Hollywood in Vegas: 7 attractions to get your movie, TV fix
Hollywood in Vegas: 7 attractions to get your movie, TV fix
Adoptable Las Vegas dog participating in Puppy Bowl
Adoptable Las Vegas dog participating in Puppy Bowl
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
Familiar face returning part-time to ‘The Daily Show’
Familiar face returning part-time to ‘The Daily Show’