‘Grey’s Anatomy’ surpasses ‘ER’s’ prime-time run

GREY'S ANATOMY - "We Didn't Start the Fire" - When Jackson throws a party to celebrate Catherine's surgery and those who worked to save her, literally nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Helen pays Alex and Jo a surprise visit on a record-breaking episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, FEB. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network.

Cheers to “Grey’s Anatomy” … for making it to puberty. Fifteen seasons ago, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) scrubbed in to her internship, and we are still picking, choosing and loving her as the ABC series becomes TV’s longest-running prime-time medical drama.

Jeers to off-camera chaos: Between Clayne Crawford’s firing and Damon Wayans’s threatened exit, Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” can’t seem to hold on to its leads, while The CW’s “Dynasty” has lost Nathalie Kelley (Cristal), James Mackay (Steven) and Nicollette Sheridan (Alexis). Both shows are too fun to be undone by behind-the-scenes drama.

Jeers to MTV … for stifling their “Scream.” Round 3 of the horror adaptation — which was designed to reboot the franchise with a cast including Tyler Posey and Mary J. Blige — wrapped over a year ago and there’s still no premiere date. Did Ghostface kill this too?

Cheers to John Mulaney … for bringing NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” back to life. After months of uneven hosts, the stand-up comic’s second stint helped reset the bar with hilarious sketches, plus a top-notch musical guest in country favorite Thomas Rhett and a welcome visit from alum Bill Hader.