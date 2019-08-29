Have we really seen the last of ‘Elementary’?

"Command: Delete" -- Tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach presents Holmes and Watson with an extraordinary offer to help him with a program that can predict future crimes. Also, Holmes and Watson assist Bell when he tries to prevent a future crime of his own, as he races to locate a fellow NYPD officer planning a sniper shooting, on ELEMENTARY, Thursday, June 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R) Lucy Liu as Joan Watson and Jonny Lee Miller as Sherlock Holmes Photo Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

We have really enjoyed the series “Elementary” with Jonny Lee Miller playing Sherlock and Lucy Liu playing Watson. The last episode may have left the series open for more stories should another channel opt to pick it up! Any chance that may happen? Maybe some two-hour movie specials? — Rich

Matt Roush: Sometimes we should just settle for a happy ending. In the case of “Elementary,” despite a few mischievous teases along the way suggesting one or the other were dead, we were left with Holmes and Watson reunited and ready to offer their services once again to the NYPD, with Captain Bell now at the helm, and Holmes’ marvelous kicker: “As long as we’re together, what does it matter?”

The implication being that while the show may be over, their adventures continue, including in our imagination.

At present, there appear to be no plans to shop the show to another platform, and Lucy Liu has already booked a new series (“Why Women Kill” on CBS All Access).

TV-movie franchises outside Hallmark are a rare commodity anymore, so an “Elementary” movie series seems a long shot as well.

For a show to go out on such a positive if open-ended note is about as much as fans can hope for these days.

The business is always changing, though, and if the network ever felt the need for a comeback, they certainly left the door wide open.

