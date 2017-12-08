HBO announces ‘Big Little Lies’ will return for second season

From left, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman star in HBO's "Big Little Lies." (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO)

LOS ANGELES — Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and David E. Kelley are re-teaming for another installment of HBO’s limited series “Big Little Lies.”

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Kidman said in a statement. “What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”

Kidman and Witherspoon are set to star and executive produce with most of the rest of the cast of the Emmy winner expecting to return.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” said Witherspoon, who previously dropped out of “Pale Blue Dot” to free her schedule to shoot more “Big Little Lies.” “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team.”

The return of “Big Little Lies” will explore the “malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting,” per HBO. The premium cabler also promises “relationship will fray, loyalties will erode [and] the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

Kelley will write all seven scripts, which will be partially based on a story by Liane Moriarty, the author of the novel of the same name. Kelley will also executive produce, along with Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallee, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold.

Moriarty is also a producer, and Arnold is also attached to direct.

“Big Little Lies” premiered on HBO in early 2017 and went on to win eight Primetime Emmy Awards at the 69th annual ceremony in Sept. of the same year, including limited series or tv movie, limited series or tv movie lead actress for Kidman, limited series or tv movie supporting actor (for Alexander Skarsgard), limited series or tv movie supporting actress (for Laura Dern), limited series or tv movie directing (for Jean-Marc Vallee), contemporary costumes (for Alix Friedberg) and music supervision (for Sue Jacobs).