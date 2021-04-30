96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
TV

‘Heartbreaking’ season of ‘Bar Rescue’ set in Las Vegas

April 30, 2021 - 3:25 pm
 
Reopening night at Cork and Thorn in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, March 21, 2021, after a renovat ...
Reopening night at Cork and Thorn in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, March 21, 2021, after a renovation by Las Vegan Jon Taffer and his "Bar Rescue" TV series. The wine bar is located in an alley off Imperial Avenue between Commerce and Main streets. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer during filming at Commonwealth in downtown Las Vegas in 2019. (K.M. ...
Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer during filming at Commonwealth in downtown Las Vegas in 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People arrive on reopening night at Cork and Thorn in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, March 21, 2021 ...
People arrive on reopening night at Cork and Thorn in downtown Las Vegas Sunday, March 21, 2021, after a renovation by Las Vegan Jon Taffer and his "Bar Rescue" TV series. The wine bar is located in an alley off Imperial Avenue between Commerce and Main streets. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The new season of “Bar Rescue,” which begins Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT on the Paramount Network, is set entirely in Las Vegas.

“Not only do I live here, but I think our city has been affected by the pandemic more than any other,” said host Jon Taffer.

The eighth season will incorporate some new technologies that address issues raised by the pandemic, he said, such as a system that scans hands for bacterial or viral elements, or ultra-violet ceiling fans that sanitize the air.

“A lot of these technologies we’ve infused into this season of ‘Bar Rescue’ because we want people to see them,” he said. “Both consumers and operators.”

The episodes will be marked by a major change: “This season, these are not failed owners,” he said. “These are businesses that were succeeding before the pandemic hit. One family lost their house three days before we showed up — with four young children. Those are the kinds of things we’re dealing with this year. It’s far more personal than a typical ‘Bar Rescue.’

“There’s not as much anger as emotion. It’s very heartbreaking, some of these stories. The depth that people are in, they have nothing. They are trying to keep their employees working. You’re going to see a lot of what’s wonderful about Las Vegas. I think Las Vegas will be very proud of this season of ‘Bar Rescue.’ ”

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
Raiders make surprising selection in the first round
4
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘Bunch of BS’
Report of Raiders’ front office friction: ‘Bunch of BS’
5
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maria Bakalova, from left, Andra Day and Regina King are interviewed and Marlee Matlin walks th ...
Oscars television audience plummets to 9.85M

In a year where movie theaters were mostly closed due to the pandemic, people were either unfamiliar with or unexcited about movies they primarily streamed at home.

Read More