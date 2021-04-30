‘Heartbreaking’ season of ‘Bar Rescue’ set in Las Vegas

The new season of “Bar Rescue,” which begins Sunday on the Paramount Network, is set entirely in Las Vegas.

The new season of “Bar Rescue,” which begins Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT on the Paramount Network, is set entirely in Las Vegas.

“Not only do I live here, but I think our city has been affected by the pandemic more than any other,” said host Jon Taffer.

The eighth season will incorporate some new technologies that address issues raised by the pandemic, he said, such as a system that scans hands for bacterial or viral elements, or ultra-violet ceiling fans that sanitize the air.

“A lot of these technologies we’ve infused into this season of ‘Bar Rescue’ because we want people to see them,” he said. “Both consumers and operators.”

The episodes will be marked by a major change: “This season, these are not failed owners,” he said. “These are businesses that were succeeding before the pandemic hit. One family lost their house three days before we showed up — with four young children. Those are the kinds of things we’re dealing with this year. It’s far more personal than a typical ‘Bar Rescue.’

“There’s not as much anger as emotion. It’s very heartbreaking, some of these stories. The depth that people are in, they have nothing. They are trying to keep their employees working. You’re going to see a lot of what’s wonderful about Las Vegas. I think Las Vegas will be very proud of this season of ‘Bar Rescue.’ ”