Hoda Kotb says she is leaving NBC’s ‘Today’ show early next year

Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New ...
Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on set of the "Today" show at NBC Studios ...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on set of the "Today" show at NBC Studios on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

NEW YORK — Hoda Kotb, a fixture at NBC for more than two decades, says she will leave her morning perch on the “Today” early next year, telling staffers “it’s time.”

In a memo to her team and later on air, Kotb said her 60th birthday this summer helped trigger the departure. “I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

Kotb has co-anchored “Today” with Savannah Guthrie since 2018, filling in after Matt Lauer was fired amid sexual harassment allegations. She first joined NBC News as a correspondent for “Dateline” in 1998, and later joined “Today” in 2007.

Her goodbye note mentioned many of her co-workers, like Jenna Bush Hager and Al Roker: “Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock.”

“Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine,” she wrote.

