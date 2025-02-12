Imprisoned former ‘Gigolos’ star focus of new true-crime docuseries

“Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas” follows one of the stars of the Showtime TV series “Gigolos” who was sent to prison for a beating death.

“Gigolos” was already one of the wildest things ever to hit television. The Showtime reality series followed a group of Las Vegans as they went about their days: working out, meeting up for drinks and occasionally going to work.

Then, in 2021, former cast member Akshaya Kubiak, known as Ash Armand on the show, was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for the beating death of 29-year-old Herleen Dulai.

That crime is the subject of the upcoming docuseries “Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas.”

According to a news release, the series “takes viewers on a wild ride, documenting a vicious death while weaving together revealing scenes and footage from the ‘Gigolos’ reality series, offering a unique perspective on Las Vegas, sex work, reality TV, stardom and a murder investigation.”

“What possessed a former reality TV star, who preached a mantra of love and light, to carry out such a brutal crime?” the release asks. “Former ‘Gigolos’ cast members, friends, family and law enforcement weigh in on this tragic case. Was the price of fame just too much to deal with?”

“Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas” debuts March 4 on Paramount+.