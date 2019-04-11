Is a new ‘Twilight Zone’ a good idea?

Jordan Peele as The Narrator of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Robert Falconer/CBS Ã‚Â© 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Question: I have to admit that reviving/rebooting “The Twilight Zone” is a much less egregious “sin” than reviving shows as iconic or classic as “Magnum P.I.” or “Full House” since an anthology series is a different thing.

But how fresh is “Twilight Zone” in 2019 when we have “Black Mirror”? Even movies such as “Get Out” and “Us.” I found it rather run of the mill. — Tyrell

Matt Roush: The fact that you reference “Get Out” and “Us,” both from Jordan Peele (who’s the face and creative engine of the new “Twilight Zone” revival), is reason enough to cut the new “Zone” some slack.

I remember reading a comment by Peele that while he’s a fan of “Black Mirror,” which has often been likened to a “technological Twilight Zone,” the cynicism and darkness of so many of those episodes was why he wanted to delve into the more humanistic world of fantasy established so long ago by Rod Serling.

There’s a timelessness to “Twilight Zone” at its best that argues for a remake in the right hands — although as with any anthology, the new “Zone” is unquestionably uneven.

But having seen four to date, I’m eager to see more. (The episode, “Replay,” with a #BlackLivesMatter context in a story about a magical camcorder, felt like a classically topical “Zone” allegory to me — and I loved the new twists on the “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet” episode.)

To submit questions to TV Critic Matt Roush, go to tvinsider.com.