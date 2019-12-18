James Holzhauer hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ watch party for Las Vegas charity

The special tournament “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” debuts Jan. 7 on ABC.

This image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas Holzhauer won $131,127 during a show that aired Wednesday night, breaking the record that viewers saw him set last week. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

You could watch James Holzhauer compete on “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” Or you could watch the ABC special with James Holzhauer.

The “Jeopardy!” sensation and his wife, Melissa, will host a watch party Jan. 8 at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court.

Following the 8 p.m. screening, Holzhauer will be interviewed as part of a question-and-answer session with Mark Shunock.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $100 for a VIP admission that includes a photo with Holzhauer. Proceeds benefit the local nonprofit Project 150, which helps disadvantaged high school students with food, clothing, school supplies, college scholarships and other needs.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” hosted by Alex Trebek, will pit Holzhauer against Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the only contestants who’ve won more money on the game show. In a series of hourlong specials, the first contestant to win three matches will take home the $1 million grand prize. The two runners-up each will receive $250,000. The matches will air Jan. 7-9, with additional contests Jan. 10 and Jan. 14-16 if necessary.

For tickets to the watch party and more information, see thespacelv.com.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.