James Holzhauer leads ‘Jeopardy!’ alums into Las Vegas trivia battle

The Las Vegan will be among the game show greats competing for charity during “Titan Throwdown 2.”

James Holzhauer was declared the first "Jeopardy! Masters" champion in May. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

Self-described “game show villain” James Holzhauer will be using his powers for good.

The Las Vegan, who burst onto the scene by flummoxing “Jeopardy!” fans during his 32-game winning streak in 2019, will be among the game show greats competing for charity during “Titan Throwdown 2.”

The live event, part of the sold-out “Game Show Boot Camp 2,” will feature Holzhauer taking part in a trivia challenge alongside fellow “Jeopardy!” alums, including Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Sam Kavanaugh, Mattea Roach, Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider and Jason Zuffranieri.

Proceeds from the night will benefit Project 150, a local nonprofit that provides basic necessities to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. As Holzhauer’s charity of choice, Project 150 received a $100,000 donation from the show as part of his prize for winning “Jeopardy! Masters” in May.

“Titan Throwdown 2” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Hampton Inn Tropicana, 4975 Dean Martin Drive.

Tickets are $100 and include a meet-and-greet and autograph session. To purchase, go to e.givesmart.com/events/x1j/ or text Titan23 to 76278.