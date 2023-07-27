106°F
James Holzhauer leads ‘Jeopardy!’ alums into Las Vegas trivia battle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 11:30 am
 
James Holzhauer was declared the first "Jeopardy! Masters" champion in May. (Christop ...
James Holzhauer was declared the first "Jeopardy! Masters" champion in May. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

Self-described “game show villain” James Holzhauer will be using his powers for good.

The Las Vegan, who burst onto the scene by flummoxing “Jeopardy!” fans during his 32-game winning streak in 2019, will be among the game show greats competing for charity during “Titan Throwdown 2.”

The live event, part of the sold-out “Game Show Boot Camp 2,” will feature Holzhauer taking part in a trivia challenge alongside fellow “Jeopardy!” alums, including Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Sam Kavanaugh, Mattea Roach, Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider and Jason Zuffranieri.

Proceeds from the night will benefit Project 150, a local nonprofit that provides basic necessities to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. As Holzhauer’s charity of choice, Project 150 received a $100,000 donation from the show as part of his prize for winning “Jeopardy! Masters” in May.

“Titan Throwdown 2” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Hampton Inn Tropicana, 4975 Dean Martin Drive.

Tickets are $100 and include a meet-and-greet and autograph session. To purchase, go to e.givesmart.com/events/x1j/ or text Titan23 to 76278.

