86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
TV

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik will finish 2021

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 - 8:58 pm
 
Ken Jennings, left, and actress Mayim Bialik will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the ...
Ken Jennings, left, and actress Mayim Bialik will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the calendar year. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died last November of cancer.

MOST READ
1
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
2
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
3
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
Raiders report: Former first-rounder added to practice squad
4
Human remains found during search at Grand Canyon
Human remains found during search at Grand Canyon
5
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Norm Macdonald, comic and ‘SNL’ alum, dies at 61
By David Bauder The Associated Press

He was anchor on the “Weekend Update” desk in a prime era for news-based jokes, with Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and O.J. Simpson frequent targets.

In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Michael K. Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar ...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ found dead at 54
By Michael R. Sisak and Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday.