‘Jeopardy!’ seeks Las Vegas contestants through online quiz

The game show is making it easier to apply while viewers are stuck at home.

Alex Trebek hosts "Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

What is, a way to further your game show aspirations while you’re stuck at home?

“Jeopardy!” is looking for Las Vegas contestants through an online test.

The “Jeopardy!” Anytime Test, available here, is a compilation of 50 clues, each with a 15-second time limit to answer.

Applicants who pass the test will be placed in a pool for follow-up auditions, once production resumes.

The “Jeopardy!” Anytime Test test is available through April 30 on any internet-enabled computer or mobile device. During registration, be sure to select “Las Vegas” on the list of audition cities.

