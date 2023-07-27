105°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
TV

‘Jeopardy!’ ‘villain’ James Holzhauer will use his powers for good

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 11:30 am
 
James Holzhauer was declared the first "Jeopardy! Masters" champion in May. (Christop ...
James Holzhauer was declared the first "Jeopardy! Masters" champion in May. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

Self-described “game show villain” James Holzhauer will be using his powers for good.

The Las Vegan, who burst onto the scene by flummoxing “Jeopardy!” fans during his 32-game winning streak in 2019, will be among the game show greats competing for charity during “Titan Throwdown 2.”

The live event, part of the sold-out “Game Show Boot Camp 2,” will feature Holzhauer taking part in a trivia challenge alongside fellow “Jeopardy!” alums, including Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Sam Kavanaugh, Mattea Roach, Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider and Jason Zuffranieri.

Proceeds from the night will benefit Project 150, a local nonprofit that provides basic necessities to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students. As Holzhauer’s charity of choice, Project 150 received a $100,000 donation from the show as part of his prize for winning “Jeopardy! Masters” in May.

“Titan Throwdown 2” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at The Hampton Inn Tropicana, 4975 Dean Martin Drive.

Tickets are $100 and include a meet-and-greet and autograph session. To purchase, go to e.givesmart.com/events/x1j/ or text Titan23 to 76278.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
3
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
‘I’m terrified … Someone come quick’: Woman called 911 before kids found in cage
4
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
5
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
West Las Vegas community ranked one of the best-selling in nation this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in a scene from the Netflix series "The Diplomat." (Netflix)
Freewheeling excursions help Keri Russell outrun stress
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Keri Russell does not want the limo. She doesn’t even accept an Uber. On the way to the interview, she’s on two wheels, biking through the streets of Manhattan.

More stories
Shaq, Beckham hosting $7K F1 party on the Strip
Shaq, Beckham hosting $7K F1 party on the Strip
Vegas entertainers raise $60K for ‘AGT’ champ Grimm
Vegas entertainers raise $60K for ‘AGT’ champ Grimm
Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more Strip shows
Jerry Seinfeld signs up for more Strip shows
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Manilow breaking Elvis’ record with long weekend
Manilow breaking Elvis’ record with long weekend
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week