‘Jersey Shore’ alums take over Lake Las Vegas hotel

MTV’s ‘Family Vacation’ spinoff is at least the third bubble environment created in Clark County for a TV production during the pandemic.

Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, left, and Vinny Guadagnino star in “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.” (MTV)

Clark County is practically bursting with TV production bubbles.

First CBS’ “Love Island” took over the entirety of The Cromwell for its second season.

This season of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” airing at 8 p.m. Fridays, was given a million square feet of its own at The Venetian.

Now Lake Las Vegas is front and center in the new trailer for the fourth season of MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

“I rented the whole hotel,” Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio says, following an establishing shot of the Hilton Lake Las Vegas, in the new trailer for the “Jersey Shore” spinoff.

The second season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” which aired in 2018, began with an extended stay in Las Vegas. “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny,” which co-starred Delvecchio’s castmate, Vinny Guadagnino, aired this summer from a variety of Las Vegas locales.

In addition to Delvecchio and Guadagnino, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The new season premieres at 8 p.m. Nov. 19.

