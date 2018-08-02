‘Jersey Shore’ cast heads to Las Vegas in new trailer

“Jersey Shore” is about to get landlocked.

MTV's “Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2” debuts at 8 p.m. Aug. 23. (MTV)

“Jersey Shore” is about to get landlocked.

A new trailer unveils the first extended look at Snooki, JWOWW and the gang getting rowdy in Las Vegas while filming MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2.”

In addition to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reunited to party on the Strip.

Delvecchio is shown being married by an Elvis impersonator before the group headed back to New Jersey, from whence they came.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2” debuts at 8 p.m. Aug. 23.