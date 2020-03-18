Jimmy Kimmel among late-night hosts delivering DIY monologues

The Clark High grad is donating to a different charity each day and urging viewers to do the same.

Jimmy Kimmel, from left, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have taken to YouTube to continue their respective late-night shows. (Images from YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel is among the late-night hosts to take to YouTube as the nation deals with the COVID-19 outbreak. (ABC/Randy Holmes)

With late-night comedy shows shut down and more Americans stuck at home than ever before, their hosts are providing some fun, rather low-tech content via their YouTube channels.

In Jimmy Kimmel’s case, it comes with a plea to help various charities.

The Clark High grad delivered a monologue from his home office Tuesday evening. “Since I have nothing to do, and the fact that you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do, I’m gonna shoot a mini-monologue, every day until we get back, from my house.”

At the end of his six-minute video, which included topical jokes about his quarantine and Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, Kimmel asked viewers to join him each day in donating to a different worthwhile cause. First up was the national No Kid Hungry campaign.

Jimmy Fallon also announced plans to highlight a charity each day, starting with Feeding America, as part of a silly DIY-style video featuring his wife, his young daughter Frannie and their dog, Gary.

Stephen Colbert kicked off the trend on Monday with a surprise video in which he delivered a monologue, in a suit and tie, from a bubble bath in his home.

On Tuesday, Colbert was on location from his fire pit.

