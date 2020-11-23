62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
TV

Ken Jennings tabbed to be 1st interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 - 3:04 pm
 
This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The G ...
This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time." Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popu ...
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

NEW YORK — “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host for Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Richards said that “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings’ episodes begin on Jan. 11.

MOST READ
1
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
2
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
Las Vegas restaurant owners react to new COVID-19 limits
3
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
4
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
Nevada casinos face 25% occupancy limit under new COVID rules
5
EDITORIAL: Lockdowns for thee, but not for me: How Democrat leaders shredded their coronavirus credibility
EDITORIAL: Lockdowns for thee, but not for me: How Democrat leaders shredded their coronavirus credibility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image released by Profiles in History shows a Santa Claus puppet used in the filming of th ...
Santa, Rudolph figures soar to sale of $368K at auction
The Associated Press

Other highlights from the two-day auction include Marilyn Monroe’s tiger-striped gown from “The Seven Year Itch,” which sold for a whopping $593,750.