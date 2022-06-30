KTNV tabs Detroit news director as new GM

Jeff Kiernan, who most recently has been the senior director of news at WXYZ and WMYD in Detroit, will join the station July 25.

KTNV Channel 13 has a new vice president and general manager.

Jeff Kiernan, who most recently has been the senior director of news at WXYZ and WMYD in Detroit, will join the station July 25, according to a news release from the E.W. Scripps Company, which owns the Las Vegas ABC affiliate.

“Jeff is a veteran journalist dedicated to serving the community with enterprise, objective journalism,” Local Media President Brian Lawlor said in the release. “With his experience leading large newsrooms, Jeff knows how to connect with the community on the issues that matter and build brands that will benefit our advertisers. His career path across multiple Scripps stations is a great example of the culture of employee growth and development we are cultivating at Scripps. We’re proud to have him step into this new role.”

Kiernan also ran the newsroom at WTMJ in Milwaukee.

“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in Detroit, and I know the team there will continue to improve the lives of those it serves through its high-caliber reporting,” Kiernan said in the release. “I look forward to continuing my Scripps journey in Las Vegas, and I am thankful to be given the opportunity to lead the great team at KTNV.”

KTNV parted ways with general manager Chris Way and news director Nancy Bauer at the start of the month. More recently, veteran anchor Dave Courvoisier announced that he is stepping down, effective July 22.

