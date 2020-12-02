Las Vegan appears on one of Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes

The final week of shows hosted by Trebek, who died Nov. 8 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer, can be seen starting Jan. 4, 2021.

Las Vegan Leslie Minot appears on one of the final "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by the late Alex Trebek.

Leslie Minot, a grant writer from Las Vegas, will compete on Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” broadcast, one of the final episodes hosted by the late Alex Trebek.

Trebek, who had overseen the game show since 1984, died Nov. 8 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer.

As a tribute, “Jeopardy!” will air 10 of his best episodes Dec. 21-Jan. 1. Trebek’s final week of episodes can be seen starting Jan. 4, 2021.

“Jeopardy!” great Ken Jennings, the first of a reported series of guest hosts, begins filling in Jan. 11.

Minot’s episode can be seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

