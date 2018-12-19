Las Vegan Cleen Rock One finally wins ‘Ink Master’

The fourth time was the charm for Cleen Rock One. The Las Vegan took home $100,000 as the winning coach and mentor on the 11th season of Paramount Network’s “Ink Master.”

Las Vegan Cleen Rock One took home the $100,000 prize during his fourth season of "Ink Master." (Paramount Network)

Las Vegan Cleen Rock One shows off his finished 35-hour tattoo on the season finale of "Ink Master." (Paramount Network)

Las Vegan Cleen Rock One celebrates after winning $100,000 on the season finale of "Ink Master." (Paramount Network)

The Las Vegan, born James Steinke, took home $100,000 as the winning coach and mentor on the 11th season of Paramount Network’s “Ink Master.” He’d previously finished as the runner-up in 2014 and 2016, and was eliminated early in 2017.

One of the members of his team, Tony Medellin of Reno’s Lasting Dose Tattoo, outlasted 21 other contestants to win the competition and his own $100,000 prize.

Cleen, the owner of the Golden Skull, Chrome Gypsy and Nevada Tattoo shops, out-inked fellow coach and part-time Las Vegan Christian Buckingham during the finals, filmed at the MGM Grand.

For his winning work, a 35-hour tattoo, Cleen applied a massive cobra-and-skull concoction that covered his subject’s torso and most of his right thigh.