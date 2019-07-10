Las Vegan James Holzhauer headed back to ‘Jeopardy!’
The sports bettor’s headline-making run on the show ended June 3 after his 32-game winning streak ended.
James Holzhauer will get the chance to add to his “Jeopardy!” nest egg.
The Las Vegan known as “Jeopardy James” thanks to his ridiculous 32-game winning streak is among 15 former contestants invited back for the show’s Tournament of Champions.
The 10-day event could serve as a second chance for Holzhauer to face off against Emma Boettcher, the librarian who ended his headline-making run on the June 3 show.
Holzhauer finished with $2,462,216. To illustrate just how dominant he was, Josh Hill of North Little Rock, Arkansas, who has the next-highest earnings headed into the Tournament of Champions, took home $163,721. Boettcher left the show with $97,002 in three victories.
The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is scheduled for Nov. 4-15 and boasts a grand prize of $250,000.
