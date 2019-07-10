Las Vegan James Holzhauer headed back to ‘Jeopardy!’

The sports bettor’s headline-making run on the show ended June 3 after his 32-game winning streak ended.

James Holzhauer, right, will get reacquainted with host Alex Trebek during the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

James Holzhauer will get the chance to add to his “Jeopardy!” nest egg.

The Las Vegan known as “Jeopardy James” thanks to his ridiculous 32-game winning streak is among 15 former contestants invited back for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

The 10-day event could serve as a second chance for Holzhauer to face off against Emma Boettcher, the librarian who ended his headline-making run on the June 3 show.

Holzhauer finished with $2,462,216. To illustrate just how dominant he was, Josh Hill of North Little Rock, Arkansas, who has the next-highest earnings headed into the Tournament of Champions, took home $163,721. Boettcher left the show with $97,002 in three victories.

The “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is scheduled for Nov. 4-15 and boasts a grand prize of $250,000.

