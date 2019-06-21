Las Vegans compete on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Dance’
Hip-hop dancer Brian “Clocks” Volozanin and youth dance duo Izzy and Easton will appear on the competition shows next week.
It’s going to be a big week for local dancers on reality competition shows.
Las Vegas-based hip-hop dancer Brian “Clocks” Volozanin, a 28-year-old member of the Jabbawockeez, will be featured during the next audition round of “So You Think You Can Dance,” airing at 9 p.m. Monday on Fox.
Then, youth dance duo Izzy and Easton, aka Izzy Howard and Easton Magliarditi, will perform on “America’s Got Talent” at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.
Volozanin is competing for a chance at $250,000, and Howard and Magliarditi are in the running for a $1 million prize.
