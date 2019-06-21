Las Vegans compete on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Dance’

Hip-hop dancer Brian “Clocks” Volozanin and youth dance duo Izzy and Easton will appear on the competition shows next week.

Izzy and Easton during auditions for "America's Got Talent." (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

It’s going to be a big week for local dancers on reality competition shows.

Las Vegas-based hip-hop dancer Brian “Clocks” Volozanin, a 28-year-old member of the Jabbawockeez, will be featured during the next audition round of “So You Think You Can Dance,” airing at 9 p.m. Monday on Fox.

Then, youth dance duo Izzy and Easton, aka Izzy Howard and Easton Magliarditi, will perform on “America’s Got Talent” at 8 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.

Volozanin is competing for a chance at $250,000, and Howard and Magliarditi are in the running for a $1 million prize.

